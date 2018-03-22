MidPoint for Thursday, March 22 – Joe Redner and Tampa Pride director Carrie West

Share this:

Adult club entrepreneur and progressive activist Joe Redner is awaiting a decision by a Leon County Circuit Judge regarding his lawsuit claiming that the Florida Dept. of Health has unconstitutionally denied him the right to grow his own marijuana plants.

Redner and Adam Elend, the head of Redner’s marijuana business called Florigrown, appeared as guests on our program today.

Also on the show was Carrie West, the president of Tampa Pride, talking about the events taking place with Tampa’s own LGBTQ Pride event taking place this Saturday in Ybor City.

You can see a video of the interview here, and listen to the audio here.