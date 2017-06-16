MidPoint for Thursday, June 15 – Professor and writer Laura Kipnis

Share this:

Laura Kipnis is a tenured professor at Northwestern and a renowned writer of books and provocative essays in places like the New York Times, The Atlantic, Slate and Harper’s, among other publications.

Two years ago in the Chronicle of Higher Education, she argued that the rules governing sexual relationships between students and professors had become draconian. The essay resulted in a Title IX investigation against her.

Since then learned more about the world of accused professor and students and campus witch hunts. The result is her new book, Unwanted Advances: Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus.

We spoke with Professor Kipnis on the first of this edition of MidPoint.