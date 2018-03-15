MidPoint for Thursday, March 15 – John Judis and Tampa mayoral candidate Topher Morrison

Share this:

Journalist and author John B. Judis was our guest for the first part of this edition of MidPoint.

Judis is an editor at large at Talking Points Memo and the author of The Populist Explosion: How the Great Recession Transformed American and European Politics. His piece, “The Two Sides of Immigration Policy,” was published in last month’s edition of the American Prospect magazine.

We also spoke with businessman Topher Morrison, a candidate for Tampa mayor in 2019. You can learn more about him at his website,

You can hear both gentlemen on today’s show by clicking here.