Mark Sharpe served on the Hillsborough County Commission from 2004-2014. He then moved on to become the head of the Tampa Innovation Alliance (now being rebranded as Innovation Place).

On Thursday, he talked about what he’s doing to try to make revitalize the USF area, and talked a lot about transportation. Sharpe was one the leaders in the Moving Hillsborough Forward transit tax that went down to defeat in 2010.

You can listen back to the interview on Thursday’s MidPoint show here.