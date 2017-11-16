MidPoint for Thursday, Nov. 16 – PR consultant and Democratic Party activist Bill Carlson

Share this:

Bill Carlson is the president of the Tampa-based public relations firm Tucker/Hall, and is considering a candidacy for Tampa City Council in 2019.

He’s been a leading activist for strengthening relations between Tampa Bay and Cuba, and went on his tenth trip to the Communist island last month with several leading officials in the region, including St. Pete City Council Chair Darden Rice and Tampa City Council Chair Yolie Capin.

Carlson talked about Cuba, a possible Tampa Bay Rays baseball park in Ybor City, transportation and other issues on this week’s program.