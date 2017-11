Share this:

Kurt Andersen was our guest on MidPoint this Thursday, talking extensively about his new major work, “Fantasyland: How America Went Haywire: A 500-Year-History.”

Currently the host of the PRI show Studio 360 and the author of novels like True Believer, Heyday and Turn of the Century, Andersen has been the forefront of reporting on American culture for decades, going back to his work with Time, New York, the New Yorker and co-founder of Spy Magazine.