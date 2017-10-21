MidPoint for Thursday, October 19 – state Senator Jeff Clemens & Kyle Parks

Share this:

South Florida Democratic state Senator Jeff Clemens came on the show to talk about the upcoming 2018 legislative session, and the prospect for Democrats to pick up seats in the Senate in Nov. of 2018.

Also on the show was Kyle Parks with B2 Communications, a St. Petersburg based public relations firm who was on to advocate for a ballot measure that would allow the Renaissance Vinoy Hotel to build a new package garage on their property. The proposal will not cost taxpayers anything, nor will it increase their footprint.