“In The Moment” on Morning Energy

Share this:

“Here Today Gone Tomorrow” is a familiar saying that is definitely a reality in the world that we live in. And what we do in those moments can have a tremendous impact on our lives.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. where we will further explore this topic. And I certainly hope that at the end of the program you will be more inspired to treasure each day. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in! If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.