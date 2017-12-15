“In The Moment” on Morning Energy

Posted by & filed under blog, Music, Station Updates.

Share this:

“Here Today Gone Tomorrow” is a familiar saying that is definitely a reality in the world that we live in.  And what we do in those moments can have a tremendous impact on our lives.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme  Friday from 4 to 6 a.m.  where we will further explore this topic.  And I certainly hope that at the end of the program you will be more  inspired to treasure each day. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!  Hope you are able to tune in! If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.