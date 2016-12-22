It’s The Music begins at NOON on Thursday!

Tired of the same old #ChristmasMusic? Tune into 88.5fm beginning at NOON (one hour early) on Thursday for a twist on holiday songs and comedy too. We will reward you with a holiday gift – one lucky winner will get a pair of FREE TICKETS to see The Capitol Steps at the Straz Center, Ferguson Hall – on January 12 – a $100 value! Sometime between noon-3:30pm, we’ll be giving these away to the fourth caller. The number to call will be 813-239-WMNF, so listen for the announcement & tell a friend about WMNF!