New music for discerning ears from WMNF’s Hot Box

Want some new stuff to listen to this weekend?
We are here to serve! WMNF has a box in the music library full of new releases that our music department wants to highlight. Here are some of the artists in it this Friday.
Let’s start off with a total hottie – Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2 – Star Stuff
Chaz might be known to you as Toro Y Moi, but here he teams up with the jazz funk twin brothers of The Mattson 2, and makes magic.
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – The Tourist
Is this the best CYHSY album in years????? They are playing in Ybor at the end of April, and I will so be there.
The Wild Reeds – The World We Built
They are filed in our folk section, but there is some pretty indie rock guitar stuff going on. And it is a great video.
and just a little lagniappe for you, here is some spot-on Hurray for the Riff Raff singing an oldie.