New music for discerning ears from WMNF’s Hot Box

Want some new stuff to listen to this weekend?

We are here to serve! WMNF has a box in the music library full of new releases that our music department wants to highlight. Here are some of the artists in it this Friday.

Let’s start off with a total hottie – Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2 – Star Stuff

Chaz might be known to you as Toro Y Moi, but here he teams up with the jazz funk twin brothers of The Mattson 2, and makes magic.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – The Tourist

Is this the best CYHSY album in years????? They are playing in Ybor at the end of April, and I will so be there.

The Wild Reeds – The World We Built

They are filed in our folk section, but there is some pretty indie rock guitar stuff going on. And it is a great video.

and just a little lagniappe for you, here is some spot-on Hurray for the Riff Raff singing an oldie.