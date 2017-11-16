New video of suspect in Tampa murders

Share this:

Tampa Police have released a new video of a person they’re now calling a suspect in a string of murders; the video taken moments before a man was shot and killed before dawn Tuesday appears to be the same person seen in the first murder more than a month ago.

Since October 9, four people have been shot and killed in a single Tampa neighborhood and Tampa Police believe the murders are connected. During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan was asked if he worries there will be a fifth shooting.

Dugan released surveillance video showing a suspect and asked the community for help identifying the man. Dugan also announced the total reward money in the case is now $91,000.*

*update 16 November: Tampa Police say, “The reward money for information that helps solve the Seminole Heights

homicides has now increased to $100,000, with law enforcement partners, community groups, and private citizens contributing.”

Listen:

Here’s the video released Wednesday by Tampa Police:

Here’s the press conference: