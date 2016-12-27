“It’s obvious” Russia interfered in U.S. election: Castor

This month President Barack Obama promised to retaliate against Russia for meddling in the U.S. election that resulted in Donald Trump becoming president-elect.

WMNF recently asked Tampa-area Congress member Kathy Castor (D-FL) her thoughts on Russian interference.

Listen:

“I think it’s obvious. My personal information was taken directly from the DNC and so, it’s a little bit personal. But, when you have all of the intelligence agencies and the CIA saying there is a very high probability that not only did Russia hack our democracy, but they used it to try to put their finger on the scales on this election. Very troubling, indeed. “Again, I’m pleased that there is a bipartisan effort, led by Senator John McCain, Senator Lindsay Graham and others in Washington to get to the heart of the matter and investigate this.”

If it was Russia that did that and if their intent was to influence the election, like everyone says, do you think that that information, from those emails, actually did influence the election?