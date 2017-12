Share this:

Environmentalists in Pasco County are concerned that protected wilderness may fall victim to another highway project. And they’re organizing a protest Saturday morning to stop the Ridge Road extension and save the Serenova Wilderness. WMNF News interviewed Dan Callaghan with Florida Peace Action Network.

Their protest to save the Serenova Wilderness and Starkey Preserve is Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the current end of Ridge Road, on the corner of Moon Lake Road in Pasco County.

