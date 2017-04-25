On Saturday there are at least three local marches in the Tampa Bay area in solidarity with the People’s Climate March in Washington, D.C; in Sarasota, St. Petersburg and Tampa people will gather to draw attention to skyrocketing carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere, rising air, land and ocean temperatures, ocean acidification, rising sea levels and other consequences of the climate catastrophe.

Danya Lazarus is the climate justice organizer for Organize Florida, a Tampa-based community justice nonprofit. She’s helping to put together Saturday’s People’s Climate March in Tampa.

Here are the details for the People’s Climate March in Tampa:

Saturday 29 April 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Lykes Gaslight Square Park; 410 N Franklin St, Tampa, Florida 33602

Saturday 29 April 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

654 Mirror Lake Dr N, St Petersburg, FL 33701

“We begin at Mirror Lake & 6th St. N to rally, then march through downtown and back – 1.7mi total.”

Saturday 29 April 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon

2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota, Florida 34236

Hosted by Sarasota Climate Justice Coalition.

