Power, Corruption & Lies!

“If men are not naturally sexual predators, why does it happen so often?” Asks author and professor of anthropology, Agustín Fuentes. An article he wrote for Psychology Today, a couple years back, is more than relevant today, what with the tawdry accusations surrounding Harvey Weinstein and Bill O’Reilly plus the unabashed sexual bragging of one Donald J. Trump. Professor Fuentes goes onto to say, “Those three individuals, Weinstein, O’Reilly and Trump, they have a lot in common, I think that is a big part of the discussion about sexual coercion. These are individuals in our society, older, white men who have particular positions in particular economic structures that enable them to commit incredible uses of power of a wide array, not just sexual…and get away with it!” Agustín Fuentes, the author of The Creative Spark: How Imagination Made Humans Exceptional, joins us for the next edition of Life Elsewhere. Also on the program, to cover current topics is a frequent contributor, Dr. Binoy Kampmark, senior lecturer at RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia. Never one to shy away from offering his well-considered take, Binoy weighs in on Weinstein, O’Reilly, and Trump. Plus, he may cause Hilary devotees to smart a little with a not-so-flattering view of the failed Presidential contender. We’ll also bring you a musical interlude, courtesy of Turnover, a trio from Virginia Beach. “Their new album, Good Nature is well worth your time investigating!” Says Norman B. Life Elsewhere airs at all the outlets and times listed below and the Podcast is now available at NPR One and iTunes.

