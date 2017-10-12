“Preparing For Opportunities” on Morning Energy

Share this:

People prepare for opportunities in different ways. Some prepare for opportunities like former president Abraham Lincoln did who said that he would spend more time “sharpening the ax” when preparing to cut down a tree. Although some people prepare physically for opportunities – others prepare through mental or emotional rituals. But unfortunately, their are also some who carefully plan for opportunities to do harm—-all of which we are going to talk about on Morning Energy.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in!….If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.