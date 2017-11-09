“Preparing For The Unknown” on Morning Energy

Share this:

The Southern Springs Church Shooting in Texas that killed 26 and injured 20 left many baffled and filled with grief. In the wake of a tragedy such as this there are those who are left with feelings of bitterness and anger while others do their best to prepare for life’s “unknowns” and the unexpected with the help of their faith. In fact, the Rev. Frank Pomeroy offered these words of comfort during a television interview while still grieving the death of his 14 year old daughter who was among the 26 who were killed in the tragedy….“I don’t understand, but I know my God does”.

As long as we are alive, we could possibly face unfortunate hardships, however, our emotional and sometimes physical survive will largely depend how carefully we have prepared for the “unknown”. On morning energy, we are going to spend time exploring ways of how to prepare for the “unknown”, and also how we can remain encouraged through hardships.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in!….If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.