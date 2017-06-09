Pressing Forward on Morning Energy

Share this:

…What would you do if your parent offered you up for drugs, if you spent years living on the streets- sometimes were beaten, rape and left in a bloody state, racked up 66 convictions and “the system” that was suppose to protect you, betrayed you? Would you have the will to survive? Would you have a reason to “Press Forward”? On Morning Energy,we are going to spend time talking about how to “press on” despite the many hardships that you may be facing. And during our discussion, you will hear more about the real life story of a woman who had so many odds stacked against them, but chose to not to let these odds completely define her..

Join Me, Renna (your radio Flayme) as we go on another musical journey Friday morning from 4 to 6am!!! Looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in!….If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.