Protest against Bradenton waterfront development

Environmentalists in Manatee County will protest a proposed Bradenton waterfront development tomorrow; Jane von Hahmann is a former Manatee County Commissioner and is the vice president of the Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage, or FISH, in the village of Cortez.

The development is planned by former U.S. Senate candidate Carlos Beruff and is known as “Aqua by the Bay.”

The protest begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the roundabout at 75th Street West and 53rd Avenue West, at the west end of El Conquistador Parkway in Bradenton.