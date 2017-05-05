Protest against Trumpcare at Dennis Ross’ Lakeland office

There have been protests in Florida and elsewhere against Congress members who voted for the American Health Care Act on Thursday. Debbie King is a community organizer with Organize Florida. She’s helping to lead what’s called: “Emergency Protest No Trumpcare” Friday afternoon in Lakeland.

Facebook live video:

From AP: ‘The Republicans’ health care victory in Congress may prove fleeting. That’s because the House bill to repeal “Obamacare” now heads to the Senate, where the reaction so far has been cool. Lawmakers are hearing that Americans with serious illnesses are worried they’ll have to pay higher premiums or might lose health care insurance altogether. Some people are telling their personal stories on Twitter, and a popular hashtag is “IAmAPreexistingCondition.”‘