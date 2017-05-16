Public school advocates urge Florida governor to veto education bill

In the closing days of its session, the Florida Legislature passed a sweeping $419 million education bill; but in a press conference Tuesday morning, parents, school board members, a Democratic state representative and the superintendent of Hillsborough public schools joined Congress member Kathy Castor to urge Governor Rick Scott to veto the bill. Standing in front of West Tampa Elementary School, Castor said the Florida Legislature was diverting money away from public schools.

Castor said if Governor Scott does not veto the education bill and it becomes law it will be on “shaky” legal ground because federal law may not even allow Title I funds to be used that way.

Hillsborough County Public Schools superintendent Jeff Eakins said students and schools in low-income neighborhoods will be affected if Governor Scott does not veto the education bill.

WMNF News asked Eakins about reports that some schools, like Broward Elementary, have faced such deep funding cuts that they ran out of supplies like toilet paper. Eakins said that doesn’t happen because when schools run low on funds they can get emergency supplies from a district supervisor. But that if Governor Scott signs the education bill, even more funds will be siphoned out of public schools.

Also speaking at the press conference was Democratic state Rep. Sean Shaw (District 61).