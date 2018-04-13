“Renewing Your Mind” on Morning Energy

Share this:

I read a story that was published in the Huffington Post about a women who took an unexpected work sabbatical which she really needed and here were her reasons for doing so:

“In six months, I got married. Moved to a new state. Started working remotely at my job. At the same time my father was very, very ill. I discovered I was scheduled to be the primary caregiver of a family member with Alzheimer’s. My father was the primary caregiver, while he was very ill, because he didn’t want me to worry about care giving responsibilities….Then my father died…..My heart was broken…..I was juggling a lot. I was overwhelmed. I was really sad. I had too much on my plate”….

In many ways I felt like this individual and perhaps you have too – feeling as if you are sometimes being swallowed up by life’s challenges. And just like this individual, “I” too took an unexpected sabbatical from many of the routine commitments that I had in order to address various personal matters.

A Sabbatical has been defined as any extended period of leave from one’s customary work–and the reasons for this varies. It could be to acquire new skills, training or simply rest in order to “Renew Your Mind”.…On morning Energy we are going to dive further into the topic of “Renewing Your Mind” as it relates to various areas of our lives.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in! If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.