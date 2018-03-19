Residents struggle for quiet with shooting range near environmentally important land

Share this:

In northwest Hillsborough County there’s a 400-acre chunk of land that environmentalists hope to save as a way to keep recharging the drinking water aquifer; Monday night in the Hillsborough County Center there’s a land use meeting, in part to talk about the future of this land near Keystone that also includes a shooting range.

Last Thursday WMNF interviewed Tom Aderhold, president of the Keystone Civic Association, about the land and a gun range on part of it.

Residents were granted a kind of victory on Friday: the owners of the shooting range were reprimanded by Hillsborough County’s code enforcement.

For more on that we spoke Friday afternoon with Deanna Corarito, a member of the Keystone Civic Association who lives near the shooting range. She’s standing in her yard; if you listen closely you can hear the constant shots being fired from the shooting range.

WMNF requested an interview with Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS), but we did not get a response by air time.

