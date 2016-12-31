Saturday Asylum’s Top Spins of 2016

(You can listen to the most current Saturday Asylum here, and check out the playlists.)

The Asylum’s Top 10 Albums of 2016

(based on plays, and how much we dug them. No special order.)

Car Seat Headrest – Teens Of Style:

Will Toledo’s best album yet. And what a better way to pick a fight with Ric Ocasek.

Savages – Adore Life

Ellen is a fan. You should be too.

Warpaint – Head’s Up

One of our favorites put out one of their best in 2016.

Andrew Bird – Are You Serious?

Probably the most beautiful record we played this year.

Merchandise – A Corpse Wired For Sound

Our favorite local release of 2016!

Sheer Mag – III

We couldn’t stop playing this 7″! One these days, Sheer Mag will make their way to Florida. And release a full length. I hope.

DIIV – Is The Is Are

We started playing tracks from this back in late 2015. Maybe our favorite album of the year?

Cool Ghouls – Animal Races

I threatened that I’d put this on this list…garage rock lite? Love it.

Nothing – Tired Of Tomorrow

Nothing rocked harder than Nothing in 2016. The show this summer in Local 662 was just epic.

Wye Oak – Tween / Flock Of Dimes – If You See Me, Say Yes

Yeah, we’re cheating. Jenn Wasner’s two projects had stunning releases this year. I’m still amazed that Tween was a record of outtakes.

Also, Scott has posted his (slightly different) personal top 10 over at the Asylum’s TUMBLR page. Check it.