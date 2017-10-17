Shine Mural Festival 2017

The 2017 Shine Festival in St. Pete just concluded this weekend (okay, there might be a few artists still working…) and we have some photos today – more later this week. The cover mural is by Hu=man, or is it Hueman? I don’t know, but she’s great. It’s on 17 st S, just south of 1st Ave S. Here is a printable map from Shine.
STEPHEN PALLADINO 2017 (200 block of Dr. MLK Jr St N)
Pallandino 2017 With Alex Pardee 2016 In Background (200 block of Dr. MLK Jr St N)
Lauren YS Cthulhu Lulu Detail 2017 (200 block of Dr. MLK Jr St N)
Lauren YS Cthulhu Lulu 2017 (200 block of Dr. MLK Jr St N)
I love that these next two murals face each other.
Mikael B 2017 (1100 block of 1st Ave N)
Daniel Barojas, aka R5 2017 (1200 block of 1st Ave. N.)
Jose Mertz Mural Detail 2017
Jose Mertz Mural 2017
Joram Roukes Mural 2017
Jujmo Mural 2017
Lastly, Zulu Painter & THIRST are still working on their massive mural project, under the interstate at 22nd St. S between 7 & 9 Aves. Here are a few shots of them, and one at the bottom on Planet Retro Records that they collaborated on in September.
Zulu Painter & THIRST Mural Detail 2017
Zulu Painter & THIRST Mural Detail In Action 2017
Zulu Painter & THIRST Mural Detail 2017 Singer
Zulu Painter & THIRST Mural Detail 2017 Piano
Zulu Painter & THIRST Mural Detail 2017 Brass
THIRST And Zulu Painter Guitar 20171
Thirst And Zulu Sign 2017
This is the mural finished earlier, in September
THIRST W Zulu Painter Mural On Planet Retro 2017, 200 block of Dr. MLK Jr St. N.