Shine Mural Festival 2017

Share this:

The 2017 Shine Festival in St. Pete just concluded this weekend (okay, there might be a few artists still working…) and we have some photos today – more later this week. The cover mural is by Hu=man, or is it Hueman? I don’t know, but she’s great. It’s on 17 st S, just south of 1st Ave S. Here is a printable map from Shine.

I love that these next two murals face each other.

Lastly, Zulu Painter & THIRST are still working on their massive mural project, under the interstate at 22nd St. S between 7 & 9 Aves. Here are a few shots of them, and one at the bottom on Planet Retro Records that they collaborated on in September.

This is the mural finished earlier, in September