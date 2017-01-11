In St. Pete, Writers Resist gathering before Trump inauguration

This Sunday in St. Petersburg, Florida, authors, poets, musicians and leaders will gather as part of an international movement known as Writers Resist. It’s a few days before the Inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump it’s also Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday.

WMNF interviewed one Writers Resist participant: poet Jay Hopler, who splits his time between Salt Lake City and Tampa. He is a finalist for the 2016 National Book Award in Poetry.

Writers Resist: Toward Freedom and Justice For All

Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church

955 20th St. S. in St. Petersburg

January 15, 2017. 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.