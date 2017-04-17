St. Petersburg will March for Science on Saturday

This Saturday in Washington, D.C. is a national March for Science, and there are local marches as well; we speak with two people helping out with the March for Science in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Brittany Combs is a graduate student in oceanography at the USF College of Marine Science. She’s also a research assistant with the USGS, U.S. Geological Survey, focusing on coastal process modeling and population ecology.

Parmvir Bahia is a research associate at USF Health and leads the science outreach organization Scientists Inc.

She was recently on the show to talk about science under attack by the Trump administration.

There are other March For Science events in the area this weekend:

Sarasota March for Science: #Earth Day; hosted by Stand Up Fight Back SRQ; assemble at 5 Points Park, at 10:30 a.m – march to Hamel Park (foot of Main Street, between Gulfstream & US-41).

March For Science – Pinellas; hosted by Pinellas For Progress; 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m.; Crest Lake Park, 201 S Glenwood Ave., Clearwater, 33755.

Watch the Facebook live video of the show here: