State Attorney calls Florida’s ex-felon rights process a “poll tax”

If supporters can gather another 700,000 certified signatures by February 1, Floridians will vote in November of 2018 whether to grant most ex-felons their civil rights, including the right to vote; on Friday the Tampa Tiger Bay Club hosted five supporters of the proposed amendment.

One is Desmond Meade, president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. He lost his civil rights after a felony conviction. Meade was asked to describe the face of someone who would benefit if the amendment passed.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, who called the expenses associated with rights restoration a “poll tax.”

Other panelists were Reggie Garcia, Florida Rep. Sean Shaw (D-Tampa) and Dr. Joyce Hamilton Henry of the ACLU of Florida.

Watch: