Supporters of Nick Provenza will remember him Saturday

Last Saturday a Tarpon Springs Police Officer shot and killed a 25-year-old man; according to police, the officer was working an “Off-Duty event” – a car show – and was alerted about a suspicious person. When the officer stopped the bicyclist he said he was given fake names and then shot Nick Provenza after he charged the cop with a knife. But posts on a Facebook page supporting Provenza say there was no knife. There are also conflicting accounts of how many police officers were involved. Tarpon Springs Police kept the name of the officer a secret until they released a statement Tuesday. Police say a knife was recovered from the scene.

WMNF News spoke with Nick Provenza’s father, Charlie Thursday.

The Tarpon Springs Police say they are not answering questions about the case because it’s under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. They identify the officer as Scott MacIsaac, who has been with the department since 2011 and completed Crisis Intervention Training in April.

On Saturday there is what’s being called “Peacefulprotestforprovenza” near the site where he was killed in Tarpon Springs. It starts at 1:30 p.m. at the corner of East Tarpon Avenue and North Safford Avenue.