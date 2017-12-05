Share this:

On Today’s WMNF Sustainable Living Holiday Food Program we talked with three locals with dependent food businesses. Our guests were Sarah Arrazola, founder of St. Pete Ferments and a product of the Sunshine City; inspired greatly by her Latin American heritage, southern roots and their cultural exchanges unique to the Sunshine State. As a tribute, all of her cultures are named after Florida authors: Ernest, Jack, Marjorie and Zora. Also from St. Pete was Illene Sofranko, the owner of the Urban Canning Company. One of her great passions in life is breaking bread with friends, loved ones and people in general. Through The Urban Canning Company she’s been able to live that passion, share her love of good food and educate others about all natural food preservation. Lastly was Gregory Seymour, a dear friend and teacher, he’s owner of Pizzeria Gregario in Safety Harbor. These three inspiring people know how important local economies, traditional food and the preparation of these foods are and the love they transcend! www.theurbancanningcompany.com www.stpeteferments.com/ https://www.facebook.com › Places › Safety Harbor, Florida › Pizza Place