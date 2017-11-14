Tampa Police searching for suspect after fourth Seminole Heights murder

Share this:

A fourth person has been shot dead in Tampa’s Southeast Seminole Heights neighborhood; last month Tampa Police suggested the murders could be the actions of a serial killer and released a video (see below) of a person who might have witnessed one of the murders.

After 60-year-old Ronald Felton was shot dead early Tuesday morning, Police say witnesses were able to describe the shooter. WMNF News spoke with Steven Hegarty, public information officer with the Tampa Police Department.

Listen:

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the victim, Felton, was an unemployed construction worker and volunteered several times a week at a food bank near where he was shot and killed.

Police were using a SWAT team and dogs to search Southeast Seminole Heights house by house. Tuesday afternoon, Tampa Police tweeted that: “Officers have completed their neighborhood survey, but are still actively conducting the investigation in the area. Residents are allowed to leave, however Nebraska Av remains closed in both directions.”

Watch:

Here’s video from TPD of person of interest in previous murder:

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report