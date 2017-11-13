Teachers, students & allies want better deal for teachers

Share this:

On MidPoint our guests talk about public schools, the pay and working conditions of teachers, and students who walked out of class to support teachers.

Hillsborough County public school teachers and their supporters plan to speak out at Tuesday’s school board meeting about the school district’s decision to deny scheduled pay raises this year. And it’s led to several student walk-outs in support of the teachers.

Listen to the full show here:

Destiny Cattery is a sixteen-year-old junior at Strawberry Crest High School who organized a student walk-out of class last week to support teachers. WMNF News would have liked to interview her live on the show, but she was in in-school suspension Monday because of the walk-out.

Her mom is a teacher at Yates Elementary in Brandon.

Our guest in studio is executive director of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association, Stephanie Baxter-Jenkins .

She’s encouraging supporters to show up Tuesday, November 14, at 3:00 p.m. for the Hillsborough School Board Meeting at the School Board Auditorium, 901 E. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa.

At the beginning of the show we heard two comments left by listeners after our last show. It was a day after the mass shooting in a Texas church; we also heard about claims of the Libertarian Party of Florida harboring white supremacists.

