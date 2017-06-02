“Teaming Up” on Morning Energy

Share this:

It has been said that “the way a team plays as a whole determines its success. You may have the greatest bunch of individual stars in the world, but if they don’t play together, the club won’t be worth a dime”…

Teaming Up means to play a sport or to work together with someone to achieve a particular aim, or to put people together for this purpose, and in light of our winter membership drive, we are looking forward to teaming up with you to help keep WMNF on the airwaves!

Join Me, Renna (your radio Flayme) as we go on another musical journey Friday morning from 4 to 6am!!! Looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in!….If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.