Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Fall Fund Drive, October 4th – 11th, 2017
We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks, who gave us coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner late night & snack donations!!
If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their
support of 88.55FM Community Radio… A little recognition goes a long way.
Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria, at 514 N Franklin St, Tampa, prepared two pasta dishes
Blazing Bean Coffee Roasters, 22151 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, donated fresh roasted coffee
Cabot Creamery Cooperative provided cheese ~ online at www.cabotcheese.coop
Gail Carroll made oatmeal cookies on Tuesday & Paul, with Sweet Lou, answered phones while Gail did tally
** Cappy’s, 3200 W Bay to Bay, Tampa, prepared a Greek salad (Thanks Jane & Gary Gibbons, for fetching)
Catering Specialties (Steve Hicks) cooked omelets at WMNF, found on-line at cateringspecialties.com/@hotmail.com
Cheryl Flowers prepared a late night meals for the volunteers on Friday night
Tom and Lucy Dent brought food every morning of the drive!
Dunkin’ Donuts, 4012 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, sent 3 dozen donuts & 3 boxes of coffee ~ Thanks, Latoya
Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café, 5119 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, made pasta and salads
Faedo Family Cuban Bakery, 5150 North Florida Ave, Tampa, offered up Cuban bread each morning of the drive
** Fresh Kitchen, 4447 4th St N, #2, St Petersburg made a buffet of items to create healthy bowls
The Front Porch Grille & Bar, 5924 N Florida Ave, Tampa, made sandwiches for late night Monday
*** Gateau O Chocolat, on-line at flourfreecakes.com donated mini flourless chocolate cakes ~ Thanks, Emmanuel
Jane Gibbons prepared French toast Fri AM, mac & cheese + chocolate sheet cake & Gary answered calls Tues PM
** Jupiter Donut Company, 32130 US Hwy 19 N in Palm Harbor sent GIANT apple fritters
Harvey’s 4th Street Grill, 3121 4th St N, St Petersburg, sent sandwiches, potato salad, dill pickles and brownies
The Independent bar & Café, 5016 N Florida Ave, Tampa, made sandwiches for lunch on Wednesday
King Natural Catering (Gregory) cooked a vegan breakfast on the finale morning, pancakes & bean “sausages”
Lee’s Stone Baked Pizza, 2210 Central Ave, Tampa, made pizzas & spinach salads on Tuesday, late night
** Little Donut House, 4048 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, sent 100 mini donuts for breakfast on Sunday
Melitta Coffee, 13925 58th St N, Clearwater ~ Thank you for the variety of coffees
Mellow Mushroom, 10959 Causeway Blvd, Brandon, baked many pizzas, even a vegan one
Mojo Books & Music, 2540 East Fowler Ave, Tampa, sent coffee & cream
Mr Dunderbak’s, 14929 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, prepared a German dinner on Wednesday
Nature’s Food Patch, 1225 Cleveland St, Clearwater, sent Mighty grass-fed beef jerky & Siggi yogurts
The Old Heights Bistro Restaurant, 4703 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, sent breakfast on Saturday morning
PDQ, 12650 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, sent chicken tenders & sauce ~ Thanks to Will Tanner
Petra Middle Eastern Cuisine, 1118 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, sent falafel, hummus & pita bread on Monday
Pizzeria Gregario, 400 2nd St N in Safety Harbor, prepared sourdough flatbreads & spreads ~ Thanks, Gregory
Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant, 3636 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, made chicken tibs, veggies, lentils & injera (photo above is Seble, the owner)
Rollin’ Oats, 1021 N MacDill Ave, Tampa, prepared a plethora of salads, sandwiches, tea, fruit & cookies
Suzie Schonder baked mini muffin & cupcakes, plus picked up food & cleaned the kitchen
Vinny Scully prepared breakfast & coffee for the staff and volunteers at WMNF
Jim Shirk answered phones A LOT & made strata (egg casserole) for volunteers on Wed & the finale, Thurs
Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Rd, Tampa, made beans & rice, hush puppies, fish & steamed veggies
Starbucks, 5006 East Fowler Ave, Tampa, sent coffee, sugar & cream for the finale ~ Thanks to Jeff Luft
Starbucks, 502 Hillsborough, Tampa, sent coffee, cream & sugar ~ For the 1st AM ~ Thanks to Steve Ball
Sweetwater Organic Farm, 6942 W Comanche Ave donated a green salad & had volunteers to answer phones!
Tammy’s Marketplace Deli, to be located at 802 Louden Ave, Dunedin, delivered chicken & quinoa salad ~ Opening soon
** Thee Burger Spot, 3917 N Tampa St, Tampa made burger & grilled cheese, plus French fries on Saturday night
Udipi Pure Vegetarian Indian Cuisine located at 14422 N Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa donated chana dal & rice
** Wawa ~ Carrollwood, 15524 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, sent sizzlis & fruit Thur AM + hoagies & chips Mon
** Zekos Grill,816 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, prepared falafel & gyro sandwiches on Saturday late night
Zen Forrest, 4148 Rowan Rd, New Port Richey, sent an Asian fusion lunch that was as tasty as it was pretty to see…
~ A special thank you to Pamela, Kay, Eluv, Ron, Suzie, Luke, Jon & Tom, who kept our kitchen as clean as can be! ~
Looking forward to the next Membership Drive, See you all in the kitchen!!
Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Julie ** = New Donor or *** = Way Lapsed, Returning