Share this:

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Fall Fund Drive, October 4th – 11th, 2017

We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks, who gave us coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner late night & snack donations!!

If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their

support of 88.55FM Community Radio… A little recognition goes a long way.

Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria, at 514 N Franklin St, Tampa, prepared two pasta dishes

Blazing Bean Coffee Roasters, 22151 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, donated fresh roasted coffee

Cabot Creamery Cooperative provided cheese ~ online at www.cabotcheese.coop

Gail Carroll made oatmeal cookies on Tuesday & Paul, with Sweet Lou, answered phones while Gail did tally

** Cappy’s, 3200 W Bay to Bay, Tampa, prepared a Greek salad (Thanks Jane & Gary Gibbons, for fetching)

Catering Specialties (Steve Hicks) cooked omelets at WMNF, found on-line at cateringspecialties.com/@hotmail.com

Cheryl Flowers prepared a late night meals for the volunteers on Friday night

Tom and Lucy Dent brought food every morning of the drive!

Dunkin’ Donuts, 4012 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, sent 3 dozen donuts & 3 boxes of coffee ~ Thanks, Latoya

Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café, 5119 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, made pasta and salads

Faedo Family Cuban Bakery, 5150 North Florida Ave, Tampa, offered up Cuban bread each morning of the drive

** Fresh Kitchen, 4447 4th St N, #2, St Petersburg made a buffet of items to create healthy bowls

The Front Porch Grille & Bar, 5924 N Florida Ave, Tampa, made sandwiches for late night Monday

*** Gateau O Chocolat, on-line at flourfreecakes.com donated mini flourless chocolate cakes ~ Thanks, Emmanuel

Jane Gibbons prepared French toast Fri AM, mac & cheese + chocolate sheet cake & Gary answered calls Tues PM

** Jupiter Donut Company, 32130 US Hwy 19 N in Palm Harbor sent GIANT apple fritters

Harvey’s 4th Street Grill, 3121 4th St N, St Petersburg, sent sandwiches, potato salad, dill pickles and brownies

The Independent bar & Café, 5016 N Florida Ave, Tampa, made sandwiches for lunch on Wednesday

King Natural Catering (Gregory) cooked a vegan breakfast on the finale morning, pancakes & bean “sausages”

Lee’s Stone Baked Pizza, 2210 Central Ave, Tampa, made pizzas & spinach salads on Tuesday, late night

** Little Donut House, 4048 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, sent 100 mini donuts for breakfast on Sunday

Melitta Coffee, 13925 58th St N, Clearwater ~ Thank you for the variety of coffees

Mellow Mushroom, 10959 Causeway Blvd, Brandon, baked many pizzas, even a vegan one

Mojo Books & Music, 2540 East Fowler Ave, Tampa, sent coffee & cream

Mr Dunderbak’s, 14929 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, prepared a German dinner on Wednesday

Nature’s Food Patch, 1225 Cleveland St, Clearwater, sent Mighty grass-fed beef jerky & Siggi yogurts

The Old Heights Bistro Restaurant, 4703 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, sent breakfast on Saturday morning

PDQ, 12650 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, sent chicken tenders & sauce ~ Thanks to Will Tanner

Petra Middle Eastern Cuisine, 1118 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, sent falafel, hummus & pita bread on Monday

Pizzeria Gregario, 400 2nd St N in Safety Harbor, prepared sourdough flatbreads & spreads ~ Thanks, Gregory

Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant, 3636 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, made chicken tibs, veggies, lentils & injera (photo above is Seble, the owner)

Rollin’ Oats, 1021 N MacDill Ave, Tampa, prepared a plethora of salads, sandwiches, tea, fruit & cookies

Suzie Schonder baked mini muffin & cupcakes, plus picked up food & cleaned the kitchen

Vinny Scully prepared breakfast & coffee for the staff and volunteers at WMNF

Jim Shirk answered phones A LOT & made strata (egg casserole) for volunteers on Wed & the finale, Thurs

Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Rd, Tampa, made beans & rice, hush puppies, fish & steamed veggies

Starbucks, 5006 East Fowler Ave, Tampa, sent coffee, sugar & cream for the finale ~ Thanks to Jeff Luft

Starbucks, 502 Hillsborough, Tampa, sent coffee, cream & sugar ~ For the 1st AM ~ Thanks to Steve Ball

Sweetwater Organic Farm, 6942 W Comanche Ave donated a green salad & had volunteers to answer phones!

Tammy’s Marketplace Deli, to be located at 802 Louden Ave, Dunedin, delivered chicken & quinoa salad ~ Opening soon

** Thee Burger Spot, 3917 N Tampa St, Tampa made burger & grilled cheese, plus French fries on Saturday night

Udipi Pure Vegetarian Indian Cuisine located at 14422 N Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa donated chana dal & rice

** Wawa ~ Carrollwood, 15524 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, sent sizzlis & fruit Thur AM + hoagies & chips Mon

** Zekos Grill,816 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, prepared falafel & gyro sandwiches on Saturday late night

Zen Forrest, 4148 Rowan Rd, New Port Richey, sent an Asian fusion lunch that was as tasty as it was pretty to see…

~ A special thank you to Pamela, Kay, Eluv, Ron, Suzie, Luke, Jon & Tom, who kept our kitchen as clean as can be! ~

Looking forward to the next Membership Drive, See you all in the kitchen!!

Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Julie ** = New Donor or *** = Way Lapsed, Returning