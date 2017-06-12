Share this:

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Summer Fund Drive, June 1st-8th, 2017

We’d never make it through without the generosity of these folks, who gave us coffee, breakfast, lunch and dinner donations!!

If you frequent these businesses or know these donors, please mention that you appreciate their support of 88.55FM Community Radio… A little recognition goes a long way.

** Arco Iris, 3328 W Columbus Dr, Tampa, made baked chicken, yellow rice & plantains ~ Thanks, Madelin

Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria, at 514 N Franklin St, Tampa, prepared a pasta dish

** Blazing Bean Coffee Roasters, 22151 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, donated fresh roasted coffee ~ Thanks to Vinny for getting this one

** Brocato’s Sandwich Shop, 5021 E Columbus Dr, Tampa, sent Cuban sandwiches, black beans & yellow rice ~ Thanks, Michael

Cabot Creamery Cooperative provided cheese ~ online at www.cabotcheese.coop

** Carrollwood Café & Deli, 11606 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, sent sandwiches & coleslaw ~ Thanks, Stephena

Catering Specialties (Steve Hicks) cooked omelets here at WMNF, found on-line at cateringspecialties.com/@hotmail.com

Crystal Bay Café, 800 Twiggs St in the Hillsborough County Courthouse, Tampa, made breakfast to kick us off

Dave’s Pepper Jelly prepared pepper jelly and mailed us 3 jars ~ E-mail: DavesPepperJelly15@gmail.com

Tom and Lucy Dent brought food every morning of the drive!

** Dunkin’ Donuts, 4012 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, sent 3 dozen donuts & 3 boxes of coffee ~ Thanks, Latoya

Einstein Brothers Bagels, 5003 East Fowler Ave, Tampa, donated some bagels

Ella’s Americana Folk Art Café, 5119 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, made pasta and salads

EVOS Carrollwood, 10205 Lake Carroll Way, Tampa, sent wraps, salads & even some special vegan stuff

Fodder & Shine, 5910 N Florida Ave, Tampa, sent PBR Mac & Cheese, chicken chicharrones, and pickled blueberries

The Front Porch Grille & Bar, 5924 N Florida Ave, Tampa, made sandwiches ~ Happy 15th Anniversary to FPG

Jane & Gary Gibbons prepared cassoulet, garlic bread and brownies & they answered phones on Tuesday night

Harvey’s 4th Street Grill, 3121 4th St N, St Petersburg, sent sandwiches, potato salad, dill pickles and brownies

Jeannie Holton-Carufel, Acoustic Peace Club host, prepared quiches and a sweet treat for Sunday AM

Just 4U Vegan, located at 13751 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, made a vegan coconut “cheese” cake

Laura Lorenzen provide breakfast on Wednesday ~ Thanks for watching the desk on Mondays, too!

La’Dawn Robinson of LD’s Flavorful Food, Tampa, made chicken, cornbread, potatoes, green beans & banana pudding cake

Mauricio Faedo’s Cuban Bakery, 5150 North Florida Ave, Tampa, offered up Cuban bread each morning of the drive

Melitta Coffee, 13925 58th St N, Clearwater ~ Thank you for the variety of coffees

Mellow Mushroom, 10959 Causeway Blvd, Brandon, baked many pizzas, even a vegan one

Mojo Books & Music, 2540 East Fowler Ave, Tampa, sent coffee & cream

Mystic Fish, 3253 Tampa Rd, Palm Harbor, sent so much food ~ Even vegan salad and lentils & rice

Joshua Rumschlag & Mother Kombucha sent 3 cases of Kombucha, “living” tea for us to taste & enjoy

Nature’s Food Patch, 1225 Cleveland St, Clearwater, sent cases of non-GMO chips

New World Brewery, 1313 8th Ave East, Ybor City, prepared a bunch of pizzas on two different days

The Olde Heights Bistro Restaurant, 4703 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, sent sandwiches, salads, sushi & mac & cheese

** PDQ, 12650 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, sent chicken tenders & salad ~ Thanks to Kim Tay.

Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant, 3636 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, made chicken tibs, veggies, lentils & injera

Red Mesa, 4912 4th St N, St Petersburg, sent two different salads w/ toppings & dressings, chicken, chips & salsa

The Refinery, 5137 N Florida Ave, Tampa, made a vegetable medley curry

Pamela Robinson made brownies & kept our kitchen as clean as can be!

Rollin’ Oats, 1021 N MacDill Ave, Tampa, prepared a plethora of salads, sandwiches, tea, fruit & cookies

Vinny Scully prepared breakfast & coffee for the staff and volunteers at WMNF ~ He also left good butter!

Jim Shirk answered a lot of phone calls & made strata (egg casserole) for the early volunteers on Wed & the finale, Thurs

Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Rd, Tampa, made beans & rice, hush puppies, fish & steamed veggies

Starbucks Coffee, 5006 East Fowler Ave, Tampa, sent coffee, sugar & cream

Starbucks, 8229 Park Edge Dr, Tampa, made coffee & sent cream and sugar, twice ~ For the 1st AM & the finale

Sweetwater Organic Farm, 6942 W Comanche Ave donated a green salad & had a volunteer to answer phones!

** Tammy’s Marketplace Deli, to be located at 802 Louden Ave, Dunedin, delivered quiche & other goodies ~ Opening soon

** Tampa Joe’s, 9316 Anderson Rd, Tampa ~ Thanks to Sandy Queen for the pasta & salad

Whole Foods, 1548 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, donated pizza & brownies

Yogurt Mountain, 12817 North Dale Mabry, Tampa, cleaned out their freezers & deliver frozen yogurt

*** Zen Forrest, 4148 Rowan Rd, New Port Richey, sent an Asian fusion lunch that was as tasty as it was pretty to see… Thanks Victor & Ciara

Looking forward to the next Membership Drive, See you all in the kitchen!!

Peace, Love & Good Eatin’, Julie ** = New Donor or ***= Way Lapsed & Returning Donor

