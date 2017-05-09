Our Theme Music Was Composed By…(on Life Elsewhere)

He is one of the few NPR stars who has left his mark without saying a word. He is the award-winning composer of some of the best-known Public Radio themes you’ve been listening to for decades, including Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, Science Friday, Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me! And the “Stump The Chumps” theme on Car Talk. In the closing credits to all these shows, you’ll hear, “Our theme music was composed by BJ Leiderman” But who is BJ Leiderman, how does he write theme songs, and what else has he done? We’ll ask these questions and more of the self-confessed Beatles fan and almost spot-on John Lennon imitator. Plus, Norman B will play cuts from BJ’s debut album, aptly titled, BJ, where he expertly showcases his opinions and wit, in the next edition of Life Elsewhere.

Life Elsewhere is available at iTunes

Sundays 12 noon ET at The Source WMNF HD3