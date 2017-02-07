Three Questions About Love on Life Elsewhere

What is Love ? How do you know you are in Love ? Do you have a favorite Love song?

Next on Life Elsewhere, The Valentine’s Day Special a distinguished panel of guests will answer Three Questions About Love: Audrey Bilger, vice president and dean of the college at Pomona College & co-author of Here Come The Brides; Musician, producer and writer, Brian Cullman; Dr Ebony Utley, an intimacy expert and associate prof at California State University; JoAnn Chaney author of the new gripping thriller, What You Don’t Know; Julie Langford, Associate Prof at USF teaching cultural, social & political history of Ancient Rome; the inimitable Eric Goulden, AKA Wreckless Eric, singer, songwriter and brilliant raconteur.

