Trump impeachment supporters will “March for Truth”

A new group that’s calling for the president’s impeachment is planning rallies across the state on Saturday, including in St. Petersburg, Brandon and Sarasota.

The St. Pete rally is called “Demand Russia Investigation.” It’s at 545 1st Ave. N. in St Petersburg from noon until 2:00 p.m.

Kofi Hunt is communications director with FACT: Floridians Against Corruption and Treason.

There are others as well:

Like the “March for Truth Brandon” at Brandon Parkway Trail from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

And the “March for Truth Sarasota” at Five Points Park, 1 Central Ave. from 10:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

