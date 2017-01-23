Trump’s Inauguration and Upcoming Veterans for Common Sense Award Dinner

WMNF 88.5FM’s Radioactivity with Rob Lorei 1 -23-17

Coming up toady we’ll hear Florida This Week from this past Friday night on WEDU-TV where we talked about the inauguration of President Donald Trump. And we’re going to talk about this Saturday’s 280th birthday celebration of Founding Father Thoma Paine the author of the influential pamphlet Common Sense. The pamphlet was a major inspiration for the Americans who wanted to overthrow British rule of the 13 colonies. The Paine birthday event is sponsored by Florida Veterans for Common Sense.

We have two guests from the group- Gene Jones and John Darovec, both of whom are military veterans. And we have with us a woman who will receive the group’s annual Tom Paine award– Nancy Parrish who founded a group to help victims of military sexual assault. Nancy’s group is Protect Our Defenders