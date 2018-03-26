Unclaimed prize from Karib-B-Yan Kruze, 3/24/18

Share this:

Unclaimed prize from Karib-B-Yan Kruze Drawing, 3/24/18

There was a wonderful crowd for the 10th Annual Karib-B-Yan Kruze on Saturday, 3/24 at Skipper’s Smokehouse ~ Thanks to all who were there. Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF. There was one prize left on the table after the show… Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are the winner:

A $50 Gift Certificate to Datz Deli, located in South Tampa on MacDill Ave: 293330

Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes, especially Keel & Curley Winery, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Datz Deli, Carmel Kitchen, Ahna’s Cultural Gifts, Angela B, Melitta Coffee and potter, Bill Bonney, of WB Pottery…!

Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 100, or e-mail missjulie@wmnf.org to claim a gift. All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance. THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!