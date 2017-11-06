Unclaimed prizes from British Invasion III Tribute Chance Drawing, 11/5/17

Unclaimed prizes from British Invasion III Tribute Drawing, 11/5/17
Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up, if you are a winner:
A WMNF Ball Cap: 684744
Mad Dogs & Englishmen Gift Card: 684822
Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes, especially to Yeoman’s Cask & Lion, London Calling, Mad Dogs & Englishmen, Stuart Mellish and potter, Joe Kahl…!
Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 100, or e-mail missjulie@wmnf.org to claim a gift. All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance. THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!