Unclaimed Prizes from Uke It Out 3.0 Drawing, 12/2/17

It was a great crowd at Cage Brewing for Uke It Out 3.0 on Saturday, Dec 2nd, 2017!! ~ Thanks to all who were there. Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF. There were lots of prizes left on the table after the show….

Let us know ASAP to arrange pick-up (after Tuesday, 12/5/17 please, use contact info below), if you are a winner:

Grand Prize : A Luna Coral Ukulele w/ Bag: 044366

A Kala Peace Uke & wall hanger from Gulf to Bay, Bait & Tackle: 044002

A pair of tickets to these 2 shows at The Capitol Theatre:

~ Jake Shimabukuro, 8p, Thu, 2/8/18: 043918

~ wellRed comedy tour: From Dixie With Love, 8p, Friday, 12/8/17: 043616

Tampa Theatre Gift Pack with 4 movie passes & candy: 044090

Ceramic mug from WB Pottery (Bill Bonney): 043745

Jct 27 CD: 044034

2 bags of Melitta Coffee: 043687



La France $20 Gift Certificate: 043718

A Vintage WMNF Tee shirt Poster: 043736

Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 100, or e-mail missjulie@wmnf.org, ASAP, to claim after Tuesday, 12/5/17. All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance. THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!