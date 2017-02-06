USF freezes email of student stuck in Iran after Trump executive order

WMNF interviews a University of South Florida student who is stuck in Iran after President Trump’s immigration executive order; his email access has been cut off by USF.

We hear that interview with Mehdi Zeyghami and speak with another person who is being directly affected by Trump’s executive order banning immigration from seven predominantly-Muslim nations; a judge has suspended the rule, but we see how it’s still affecting people.

We also hear from a protest going in South Tampa where President Donald Trump spoke Monday at MacDill Air Force Base.

The executive order on immigration signed by President Donald Trump a week and a half ago is still affecting people. Over the weekend a judge in Seattle imposed a temporary, nationwide halt to Trump’s order, but it’s being appealed by Trump administration lawyers. On the other side, lawyers for Washington state and Minnesota want what’s being called the “Muslim ban” overturned, claiming a reinstatement of the ban would “unleash chaos again.” Nevertheless it’s still keeping people out of the U.S.

WMNF interviewed, via Skype, a USF student who is stuck in Iran. 35-year-old engineering graduate student Mehdi Zeyghami was very close to returning from Tehran to Tampa when Trump signed the ban.

But his problems don’t end there.

“due to student privacy laws we are unable to discuss additional details about an individual student’s situation”

For an update, here is part of what Mehdi Zeyghami emailed WMNF Monday:

The thing is everything has happened through weekend here. When the federal court order released in the web it was Friday afternoon local time here. [Monday] is the first working day of the US embassy in [Armenia] where I had my visa approved and then refused due to [Trump’s executive order]. …

The US embassy does not answers any email and I could not talk to any representative from the consular section to see if they issue approved visas or not. I have reserved a flight for [Tuesday] morning to travel to [Armenia] and see what happens if I drop my visa to the visa issuance section at the embassy.

WMNF was emailing Zeyghami him through his gmail account because USF has frozen his email account, apparently because the university is concerned that providing its students access to email while they are home in Iran is a violation of law.

WMNF invited the USF administration on to the show but they declined, saying, “due to student privacy laws we are unable to discuss additional details about an individual student’s situation.”

Instead they sent an email statement. This is what Adam Freeman, University of South Florida Media/Public Affairs Manager, wrote to WMNF:

The University of South Florida System’s commitment to cultural and institutional diversity remains steadfast, even as the university continues to monitor any new developments regarding the federal government’s immigration policies. We ask our international students to remain focused on their pursuit of a world class education, while knowing USF will always provide support, guidance and an environment that allows them to be successful.

USF works closely with students to provide the necessary resources to complete their degrees and pursue their career goals, while operating within the requirements of state and federal laws.

Because of information reported to the public through the Tampa Bay Times on January 31 regarding the presence of an Iranian USF student reportedly in Tehran, the university’s Export Control Office has temporarily suspended the student’s access to USF servers to ensure compliance with federal law.

U.S. sanctions law and USF policy prohibit the university from providing services to countries classified as embargoed by the federal government, without authorization from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. Sanctions against Iran have been in place since 1979. These sanctions prohibit any student in Iran from accessing USF servers or other institutional resources without federal permission. To be clear, this law is unrelated to the recent Executive Order regarding the citizens of seven foreign countries.

USF is currently reviewing all aspects of this matter to determine compliance with university policies and state and federal laws. Student privacy laws prevent the university from publicly discussing additional details.

In case you need it, the relevant federal law in this matter is here: http://www.ecfr.gov/cgi-bin/retrieveECFR?gp=&SID=701a525489a7114e32b8bf60ae083ba3&mc=true&n=pt31.3.560&r=PART&ty=HTML#sp31.3.560.a.

More broadly, you can find information about U.S. sanctions against Iran here: https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/Programs/Pages/iran.aspx.

We also spoke with a Floridian of Iranian descent who is afraid to travel because she’s worried she won’t be able to get back in the country. Ghazal Tajalli holds dual citizenship with Iran and the U.S. She had plans for overseas travel next month, including a trip to visit her family in Iran. But now she’s afraid to go because of the chance of not getting back because of the travel ban.

Here’s a related article from AP:

College responds to Trump’s order with refugee scholarship

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts college has created a refugee scholarship in response to President Donald Trump’s order on immigration and refugees and is calling on other colleges to do the same.

Wheaton College President Dennis Hanno says the scholarship announced Jan. 31 is meant to show that the college in Norton embraces its foreign-born community.

The Association of American Colleges and Universities says there are a number of scholarships and fellowships nationwide already offered to refugees and immigrants, but that Wheaton appears to be the first created in response to Trump’s Jan. 27 order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The U.S. government on Saturday suspended enforcement of the ban a day after a federal judge in Washington state temporarily blocked it.

President Donald Trump spoke at Tampa’s MacDill Air Force Base Monday. A protest began at 8:00 a.m. and we heard some chanting from a video posted on Facebook.

We also played listeners commenting about our last show; the topics were: Trump’s Muslim ban and phosphate mining in Manatee County. One listener wanted to draw more attention to the Sabal Trail Pipeline that’s being built through Florida.

Information from the AP was used in this report.