Vigil for Erica Garner in Tampa Wednesday evening

Black Lives Matter activist Erica Garner died last weekend after an asthma-induced heart attack; she was the daughter of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 when New York Police officers put him in a choke-hold.

Jae Passmore is with Black Lives Matter Tampa & with the Hillsborough Community Protection Commission, one of the groups organizing a vigil for Erica Garner Wednesday evening in downtown Tampa.

Organizers will distribute hand warmers because of the chilly weather.

It begins at 5:30 p.m. at Courthouse Square, at 600 East Kennedy Boulevard, across from the pink County Center building.

