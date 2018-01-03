Vigil for Erica Garner in Tampa Wednesday evening

Black Lives Matter activist Erica Garner died last weekend after an asthma-induced heart attack; she was the daughter of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 when New York Police officers put him in a choke-hold.
Jae Passmore is with Black Lives Matter Tampa & with the Hillsborough Community Protection Commission, one of the groups organizing a vigil for Erica Garner Wednesday evening in downtown Tampa.
Organizers will distribute hand warmers because of the chilly weather.
It begins at 5:30 p.m. at Courthouse Square, at 600 East Kennedy Boulevard, across from the pink County Center building.
Listen: