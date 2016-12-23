Visit the Murals in Tampa

St. Pete has gotten a lot of love for it’s strong murals game, but Tampa is no slouch. (updated)
Here is a link to a map I am building for the Tampa murals. If you have/take pictures of some Tampa murals (or any in the area!) and want to share, please send them to me, JoEllen@WMNF.org, and tell me how you would like your photographer credit to appear, and the location of the mural. Plus I need help identifying the artists of some of the murals.
WMNF has some stories about the murals in St. Pete here, here, and here.
Artist Michael Parker worked with volunteers from HCC and other places to create this mural spanning Adamo Drive on the southern edge of Ybor City. Here is a composite of it, reflecting the faces and times of that storied area.
Detail
Detail
Ybor City Cuscaden Park Mural
Tristan Eaton mural
This wants to be a mural
you are beautiful mural in Hyde Park
Tampa Heights mural
For the LOVE of this city
Elvis mural
Central Avenue mural across from Perry Harvey Sr. Park, Central Ave btwn Scott & Harrison.
Tes One mural from the street on the Poe parking garage in downtown Tampa
Tes One mural from higher up
Bask mural at Poe garage
Detail, BASK mural
Tes One & Bask Mural
This is on the north side of the garage, across from the Straz Center.
Tes One & Bask mural details
Two more images:
Obama & Graffiti Mural
Detail of a mural on N. Franklin. It might be one or several artists.
Pink Lady with Animals
Up in the sky mural – updated! One Tribe, One Love by Bekky Beukkes, atop the Rialto Theater.
Thanks to Hope Donnelly at the Rialto, 1617 N Franklin St, just 2 or 3 blocks north of I-275