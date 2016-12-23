Visit the Murals in Tampa

St. Pete has gotten a lot of love for it’s strong murals game, but Tampa is no slouch. (updated)

Here is a link to a map I am building for the Tampa murals. If you have/take pictures of some Tampa murals (or any in the area!) and want to share, please send them to me, JoEllen@WMNF.org, and tell me how you would like your photographer credit to appear, and the location of the mural. Plus I need help identifying the artists of some of the murals.

WMNF has some stories about the murals in St. Pete here, here, and here.

Artist Michael Parker worked with volunteers from HCC and other places to create this mural spanning Adamo Drive on the southern edge of Ybor City. Here is a composite of it, reflecting the faces and times of that storied area.

Detail

Detail



***********************

Ybor City Cuscaden Park Mural

***************

Tristan Eaton mural

This wants to be a mural

you are beautiful mural in Hyde Park

***********************

Tampa Heights mural

For the LOVE of this city

Elvis mural

Central Avenue mural across from Perry Harvey Sr. Park, Central Ave btwn Scott & Harrison.

*****************************

Tes One mural from the street on the Poe parking garage in downtown Tampa

Tes One mural from higher up

Bask mural at Poe garage

Detail, BASK mural

Tes One & Bask Mural

This is on the north side of the garage, across from the Straz Center.

Tes One & Bask mural details

Two more images:

*****************************

Obama & Graffiti Mural

Detail of a mural on N. Franklin. It might be one or several artists.

***********************

Pink Lady with Animals

****************

Up in the sky mural – updated! One Tribe, One Love by Bekky Beukkes, atop the Rialto Theater.

Thanks to Hope Donnelly at the Rialto, 1617 N Franklin St, just 2 or 3 blocks north of I-275

**********************

Lector Social Club mural

*******************

Sebastian Coolidge mural I think?