Visit the Murals in Tampa

Posted by & filed under Art, blog.

Share this:

St. Pete has gotten a lot of love for it’s strong murals game, but Tampa is no slouch. (updated)

Here is a link to a map I am building for the Tampa murals. If you have/take pictures of some Tampa murals (or any in the area!) and want to share, please send them to me, JoEllen@WMNF.org, and tell me how you would like your photographer credit to appear, and the location of the mural. Plus I need help identifying the artists of some of the murals.

WMNF has some stories about the murals in St. Pete here, here, and here.

Artist Michael Parker worked with volunteers from HCC and other places to create this mural spanning Adamo Drive on the southern edge of Ybor City.  Here is a composite of it, reflecting the faces and times of that storied area.

 

Detail

Detail


***********************

Ybor City Cuscaden Park Mural

illsol did this mural on the SE corner of Cuscaden Park. There are 2 other murals in the park but I don’t have good pictures of them. The park is located in Ybor north of I-4, btwn 14/15 Streets and 17th/21st aves.

 ***************

Tristan Eaton mural

Tristan Eaton mural on the side of Berns, photo by Kevin Crocker

***************

This wants to be a mural

Near FlyBar, looking south along Franklin

*********************

you are beautiful mural in Hyde Park

Mural in Hyde Park, Tampa. Photo by Mason Gallo On the side of the Green Lemon cafe, 915 S. Howard Ave in Hyde Park, Tampa.

***********************

Tampa Heights mural

Tampa Heights Mural, photo by S. Cheong Choi. Located on the south side of Cafe Hey, facing I-275. It was commissioned when the TBX plans became public, threatening to demolish much of the historic Tampa Heights neighborhood. Artists: illsol (Michelle Sawyer & Tony Krol).

*****************

For the LOVE of this city

For the Love of THIS City mural, by illsol, at the Portico on Florida in downtown Tampa.

**********************

Elvis mural

Elvis mural by Christian Little, photo by Melissa Turkel. Located 5108 N. Nebraska, across from Ella’s.

******************

Central Avenue mural across from Perry Harvey Sr. Park, Central Ave btwn Scott & Harrison.

*****************************

Tes One mural from the street on the Poe parking garage in downtown Tampa

Tes One mural Poe parking garage

Tes One mural from higher up

Bask mural at Poe garage

Detail, BASK mural

Tes One & Bask Mural

This is on the north side of the garage, across from the Straz Center.

Tes One & Bask mural details

Two more images:

*****************************

Obama & Graffiti Mural

Detail of a mural on N. Franklin. It might be one or several artists.

***********************

Pink Lady with Animals

Sebastian strikes again. Mural on Tampa street, on the side of a tire business, just north of I-275.

****************

Up in the sky mural – updated! One Tribe, One Love by Bekky Beukkes, atop the Rialto Theater.

 

Thanks to Hope Donnelly at the Rialto, 1617 N Franklin St, just 2 or 3 blocks north of I-275

 

**********************

Lector Social Club mural

Mural on the side of Lector Social Club by #peprallyinc, photo by Bert Shelor

*******************

Sebastian Coolidge mural I think?