Walt Disney World labor unions reject offer

Share this:

The collection of six labor unions representing 38,000 full time and part-time Walt Disney World employees recently rejected a minor wage increase from the tourism giant.

WMNF News interviewed Ed Chambers, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1625 and of the collection of six unions, known as the Service Trades Council of Unions. Chambers says they’ll head back into negotiations with Disney next month.

“The company had offered a 3% raise with a minimum of 50 cents (per hour),” Chambers said. “The contract was rejected on the 20th of December. We go back in to bargaining on February 12th.”

Listen:

Previous WMNF stories:

http://www.wmnf.org/disney-workers-living-poverty-pay-raise/

http://www.wmnf.org/unions-fight-living-wage-disney-workers/