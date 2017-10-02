Will Las Vegas mass shooting lead to smart gun regulations?

Police say the man who killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived; on WMNF’s MidPoint we spoke about the latest mass shooting and solutions to gun violence with Susan Smith, president of the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida.

Police say it was a sole shooter, and there is no immediate threat. Tjhey also say there is no known link between the gunman and any foreign terror group (although ISIS put out a statement claiming affiliation).

We heard from President Donald Trump, Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo and from comedian and social commentator Russell Brand.

And from a dozen callers and emailers.

Listen:

This week U.S. House Republicans could pass legislation that would, 1) repeal restrictions on gun silencers, and 2) allow concealed carry across state lines.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted this morning: “The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.”

In an email, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims of this horrific attack. As the investigation continues, we will learn more about what led to this tragedy in Las Vegas, but at some point we, as a society, have to stand up and say enough is enough.”

In Orlando, the brother of 64-year-old Stephen Paddock said he’s “completely dumbfounded” by the shooting at a country music concert Sunday night.

President Donald Trump has given a message of unity in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history. Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are praying for those who have been lost and wounded.

Here’s a link to more WMNF News stories about guns.

  • Cerph

    Get real. More regulations will do nothing to stop such attacks. There are always going to be people that snap and do something horrific. Trust me, they will not stop to read and comply with regulations. The only answer is to collect over 300 million legal and illegal firearms from around the country and prevent all firearms from entering the country. I am all for that! Love to hear how you would accomplish it.

    • The “Chef”

      They can’t even keep illegals from coming in the country. Guns? Restrictive gun-law Chicago, where Rahm Emanuel, former chief of staff for Barack Obama, is mayor,
      there have been 519 murders this year. And there’s still a quarter of
      the year to go. But the numbers get crazy when totaling “gun violence”
      victims: In 2015, 2,988 people were victims of gun violence, according
      to records kept by The Chicago Tribune.

  • GMT

    What can and will help is a ban on this kind of semi-automatic and automatic gun. They fill far more much quickly, and they are good for nothing but rapid killing as one would do in combat. Nobody uses this for hunting. Or for home defense, which people have handguns for (which do enough damage). Then law enforcement can focus on illegal guns. Oh yes it will take a while and there will always be someone with an illegal weapon, but it will surely be far less than there are now.