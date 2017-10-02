Will Las Vegas mass shooting lead to smart gun regulations?

Share this:

Police say the man who killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived; on WMNF’s MidPoint we spoke about the latest mass shooting and solutions to gun violence with Susan Smith, president of the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida.

Police say it was a sole shooter, and there is no immediate threat. Tjhey also say there is no known link between the gunman and any foreign terror group (although ISIS put out a statement claiming affiliation).

We heard from President Donald Trump, Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo and from comedian and social commentator Russell Brand.

And from a dozen callers and emailers.

This week U.S. House Republicans could pass legislation that would, 1) repeal restrictions on gun silencers, and 2) allow concealed carry across state lines.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted this morning: “The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.”

In an email, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims of this horrific attack. As the investigation continues, we will learn more about what led to this tragedy in Las Vegas, but at some point we, as a society, have to stand up and say enough is enough.”

In Orlando, the brother of 64-year-old Stephen Paddock said he’s “completely dumbfounded” by the shooting at a country music concert Sunday night.

President Donald Trump has given a message of unity in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history. Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are praying for those who have been lost and wounded.

