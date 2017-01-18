WMNF 2017 Program Changes

WMNF examines our broadcast schedule every two years to make sure we are growing shows properly, and responding to the community. Our new schedule starts January 21. We hope you will listen even more!

Three New Shows

Executive Session –

The election of the Trump/Pence ticket is a game-changer in Washington DC and around the world. Craig Kopp, WMNF’s General Manager and a newsman since Nixon resigned, will be focusing on what the White House is up to, and the repercussions.

Monday – Thursday, 1-2pm

The Vibe –

Sisters Jibri & Masani Bailey owned the Florida A&M airwaves, and they are bringing their high-energy hiphop, alternative R&B and dance music show to Saturday night, following the House Party.

Saturday, 10-midnight

First Call – First Call is an early morning show that covers many genres and styles of music including indie, metal, post punk, new wave, eclectic sounds, soul, punk, hip hop and much more. Tim Schroyer hosts the show. Thursday, 3-6am

Some Shows Move Around…

The It’s the Music and Traffic Jam strips are slightly changing times. It’s the Music will be from 2-4pm, and Traffic Jam will be 4-6pm. If you haven’t noticed, Nancy Cee moved from the Thursday to the Tuesday ITM, and Stuart Mellish, formerly of The Basement, is now on Thursdays.

Latin Jazz & Salsa is moving to Sunday afternoons, 2-4pm, which is where the show started. Speedy will be able to play longer sets and do interviews with musicians in the expanded time. Great energy for a Sunday afternoon.

Poetry Is will move to Sunday nights, 8-9pm, after the great Colors of Jazz program, giving this great show more exposure to a wider audience.

This means that the Saturday Soulful Soiree will start an hour earlier, 6-8pm, and the Saturday Night House Party moves up as well, 8-10pm.

Sunday also has some reconfiguring. The Urban Cafe is expanding to 2 hours, 9-11am. Sunday Forum shifts to 11am-1pm, and Sunday Simcha will be from 1-2pm.

Franco Silva is moving Latino 54 off the main channel to our HD4 Soul School channel, and also creating a Latino 54 podcast. The time isn’t scheduled yet but we will let you know.