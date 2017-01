The rescheduled meeting will be held at 7:15 here at WMNF, 1210 E. Dr. MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603.

The board meeting is open to the public unless there is an executive session required.

The first 20 minutes of the meeting is reserved for public comment.

Please contact board president Michael Bagby if you have any questions: ktuf@wmnf.org