WMNF Volunteers are the Best

WMNF held its Volunteer Party on Sunday, and we celebrated the generous people that make the station happen.

We love all of our volunteers, and like to recognize that some people come in and give a little extra. Here are the volunteers that got some special recognition:

Administrative Volunteer of the Year         Charlie Cushing   The Rock Award
Administrative Recognition                          Joanna Kellogg
Special Administration Award                     Val Llewellyn
Vicki Santa Development Volunteer of the Year     John Francis
Membership Volunteer of the Year                          Gail Carroll
Dave Roosa Special Events Volunteer of the Year     Jan Simpson
Special Events Recognition                                             John Mazzello
Desk Goddess of the Year                  Deborah LeMonde
Special Desk Recognition               Gabrielle Ayala, Angelica Diaz, Anne Haywood, & Laura Lorenzen
Volunteering/Outreach Volunteers of the Year   Alaine Procko-Oliveri, Suzie Schonder, & Pamela Robinson
New Volunteering Volunteer of the Year              Phylisha Moore
Operations Volunteer of the Year       Jan Simpson
Nathan B. Stubblefield Foundation Board Member of the Year    Laura Keane
News & Public Affairs Show Volunteer of the Year   Janelle Irwin – Midpoint Friday
News & Public Affairs Recognition     Robin Milcowicz, James Rossi, & Sam Johnson
Overnight Programmer of the Year    Ira Hankin
Music Programmer of the Year    Flea (Lee Courtney)
New Programmer of the Year     Scott Hopkins
Program Assistant of the Year     Rich Gonzalez   (Mo Blues Monday)
New Volunteer of the Year    James Lyles
Volunteer of the Year    Patty Perkey
Lifetime Achievement    Sid Flannery

 We also sang a song written especially for Ray Villadonga aka RayZilla, host of Step Outside. Rob Constable, my hero, took Ray’s words and put them to the tune of ‘A Day in the Life’

And here are some pictures from the party:

WMNF rocking board members Laila Abdelaziz, Ian DeBarry, and Lauren Adriaansen

Tim Schroyer, Randy Wind, Bobbie Dusenberry, Mike B, and Jan Simpson

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Radio Villadonga thanking everyone

Miss Julie thanks people

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steve & Christine Arduengo, and Bobbie Dusenberry

Sid Flannery gets the Lifetime Achievement Award

Everyone having fun at the Volunteer Party

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ray Villadonga and Bert Shelor

 