WMNF Volunteers are the Best

WMNF held its Volunteer Party on Sunday, and we celebrated the generous people that make the station happen.

We love all of our volunteers, and like to recognize that some people come in and give a little extra. Here are the volunteers that got some special recognition:

Administrative Volunteer of the Year Charlie Cushing The Rock Award

Administrative Recognition Joanna Kellogg

Special Administration Award Val Llewellyn

Vicki Santa Development Volunteer of the Year John Francis

Membership Volunteer of the Year Gail Carroll

Dave Roosa Special Events Volunteer of the Year Jan Simpson

Special Events Recognition John Mazzello

Desk Goddess of the Year Deborah LeMonde

Special Desk Recognition Gabrielle Ayala, Angelica Diaz, Anne Haywood, & Laura Lorenzen

Volunteering/Outreach Volunteers of the Year Alaine Procko-Oliveri, Suzie Schonder, & Pamela Robinson

New Volunteering Volunteer of the Year Phylisha Moore

Operations Volunteer of the Year Jan Simpson

Nathan B. Stubblefield Foundation Board Member of the Year Laura Keane

News & Public Affairs Show Volunteer of the Year Janelle Irwin – Midpoint Friday

News & Public Affairs Recognition Robin Milcowicz, James Rossi, & Sam Johnson

Overnight Programmer of the Year Ira Hankin

Music Programmer of the Year Flea (Lee Courtney)

New Programmer of the Year Scott Hopkins

Program Assistant of the Year Rich Gonzalez (Mo Blues Monday)

New Volunteer of the Year James Lyles

Volunteer of the Year Patty Perkey

Lifetime Achievement Sid Flannery

We also sang a song written especially for Ray Villadonga aka RayZilla, host of Step Outside. Rob Constable, my hero, took Ray’s words and put them to the tune of ‘A Day in the Life’

And here are some pictures from the party: